Pink mannequins spark zoning spat

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
Dollhaus II, one of two art galleries in Bayonne, is on the verge of permanently closing, and still needs funds to avoid that fate. The gallery, owned and curated by Emma Louise, closed temporarily in mid-July following the installation of two pink mannequins in front of the gallery at 23 Cottage St.

