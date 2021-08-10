Pink mannequins spark zoning spat

Private funeral services have been held for Calvin Ross, 63, a Hudson County resident. He passed away August 1. Calvin proudly served in the United States Army Reserve. After completing his faithful military duties he entered into the world of fashion where he was known as a dapper dresser with a style all his own. He worked as a food handler for Peace Care St. Ann’s in Jersey City for the next several years. A gifted singer and performer, Calvin’s exceptional talent landed him a position as a backup singer for the popular R & B group “Kool and the Gang” before the band hit the Billboard Charts. Calvin will be remembered as a mild-mannered gentleman with a kind and humble heart. He was a true testament to the power of self-determination and hard work. His bright presence and boundless energy will be deeply missed by the countless lives he touched. Calvin was the loving son of the late Betty (Davis) Ross. Left to cherish his wonderful legacy are his sister, Pamela Fulton of Augusta, Georgia, his brother, Leonard, (who he shared a unique and special bond), and his adored nieces and nephews, Elroy K. Davis, Angela K. Davis, Christina Y. Davis, Kamara Burton, and Qusean Burton. Services arranged by Dworzanski & Son Funeral Home, Bayonne.