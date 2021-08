Rage is not a productive emotion. Despair is an attitude we choose. There's plenty of rage and despair to go around among people who see the country they know in a state of disrepair. For conservatives, we lost a compass in Rush Limbaugh and a Republican president who fought like no other. Both were our voices in very troubling times. We are left to engage in this battle for the Constitution and the Founding Father's vision without those two. It's up to us which attitude we choose each day, and the emotion we employ is very important. We have to pick our battles.