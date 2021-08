Youth For Christ Sells Peaches to Fundraise for Teen Parent Ministry. Youth For Christ (yfclincoln.org) has collaborated with fruit growers from Palisade, CO to sell produce from their orchard. The proceeds will go towards Youth For Christ’s ongoing ministry to teen parents. Peaches are sold by the lug, approximately 20 pounds, for $40. Pears are also available at $28 per case. Pick-up dates are tentatively scheduled for August 18 and September 1, depending on when the fruit ripens. The pick-up location is at the Campus Life house, 6401 Pine Lake Rd. Orders can be made online at www.yfcpeaches.org up until the deadline of August 11.