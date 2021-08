All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated or face weekly testing for the coronavirus under a decree announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. Stanford has become one of the first U.S. universities to require that students take weekly coronavirus tests, regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC updated its guidance, urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated, as a UCSF study shows that those infected with the coronavirus while pregnant are at much higher risk for preterm birth. Experts say the highly contagious delta variant may be a little more transmissible outdoors than the original coronavirus strain, but they have caveats.