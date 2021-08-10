Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Biden says vaccination vital for emergency prep

By The Associated Press
Greensburg Daily News
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says it is “vital” that Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the nation heads into the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Biden attended a White House briefing of emergency management and scientific advisers. He said getting vaccinated is part of preparing for the possibility of damaging storms this year, in addition to taking other preparedness measures.

www.greensburgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Health And Safety#Emergency Management#Americans#White House#Bangladesh#Ap#Icu#Johns Hopkins University#Democratic#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Related
kttn.com

Biden mandates nursing homes require COVID vaccine or lose Medicare, Medicaid funds

(Missouri Independent) – Nursing homes will be required to ensure their staffers are vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars, the Biden administration announced Wednesday in a major move on vaccinations as the Delta variant sweeps many states. Under the new nursing home policy, the U.S....
Health Servicesiowapublicradio.org

Iowa Nursing Home Group Opposes Biden's Vaccine Mandate

A group that represents the majority of Iowa’s 431 nursing homes says it opposes President Joe Biden’s new requirement for staff members to be vaccinated. Biden announced this week nursing home staff will be required to get the shot in order for facilities to receive Medicaid and Medicare funding. Brent...
101 WIXX

Biden says he and his wife will get COVID booster vaccine- interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September. “We will get the booster shots,” Biden told ABC News in...
Health Servicesskillednursingnews.com

[UPDATED] Nursing Home Staff Must Be Vaccinated, Biden Administration Says

Following the Biden administration’s announcement that all nursing home staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing Medicare and Medicaid funding, operators and senior living organization leaders fear singling out one group of health care workers will only exacerbate a continued staffing crisis. Some state mandates, on the other...
White House, TNVoice of America

Biden Announces COVID Vaccine Booster Shots for All Americans

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to begin offering booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting eight months after an individual's second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. "Just remember as a simple rule, eight months after...
Bay News 9

Central Florida veteran praises Biden's vaccine mandate for nursing home workers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stan Goldstein says he learned the importance of carrying a parachute as he flew dangerous combat missions during the Vietnam War. President Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate for nursing home workers Wednesday. In order for the facilities to receive federal Medicaid and Medicare funds, all workers...
nebraska.gov

Gov. Ricketts Slams President Biden’s Nursing Home Vaccine Mandate

Gov. Ricketts Slams President Biden’s Nursing Home Vaccine Mandate. LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joe Biden was planning to require nursing home staff to take the coronavirus vaccine. “Nursing homes have already had numerous opportunities to offer the vaccine to residents and...
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 booster shots coming Sept. 20, Biden admin says

Those who were fully vaccinated earliest will be able to get the booster shot first. Americans who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get COVID-19 booster shots this fall, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday. A third vaccine dose will be available Sept. 20 “and starting 8 months after an...
POLITICO

Biden officials prep for Covid boosters this fall

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice: With delta variant on the rise, vaccination is vital

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice says “there’s no need to panic, but there is a real need to get vaccinated” as COVID-19 delta variant numbers increase in the state. Justice continued to encourage unvaccinated West Virginians to get their shots as he announced during a COVID briefing Friday nine additional COVID-related deaths in the state since his last update on Wednesday. The nine deaths brought the total number of West Virginians who have passed due to COVID to 2,965.

Comments / 0

Community Policy