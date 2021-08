Kentucky Football opened the gates of Kroger Field on Saturday for the annual "Fan Day" practice. Here are some of the major talking points from the two-hour workout... Coaches are always quick to warn fans and media alike not to take too much from the early practices conducted in helmets and shorts. You don't get a real sense of actual football until the full pads come on in a couple more days, but that's not to say one can't learn anything from a practice like this. You get to see how guys' bodies have changed in the off-season, how they're moving, how they carry themselves, their body language with coaches and teammates. One thing that jumped out at me today was the noticeable boost in overall team speed. Things look different out there when you add guys like wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Dekel Crowdus to the mix, among others. The Cats have some guys who can scoot.