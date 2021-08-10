Missouri seeks to boost prizes in local vaccine incentive program
Prizes awarded through a vaccine incentive program offered by local public health departments in Missouri may get boosted to $100-per-person under a new federal allowance. After previously rejecting Missouri’s proposal to exceed a $25 limit on prizes paid for with federal funding to incentivize immunizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reversed course and granted permission for that limit to be bumped up to $100 per person, Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services, said last week.www.thepitchkc.com
