Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri seeks to boost prizes in local vaccine incentive program

By Tessa Weinberg
thepitchkc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrizes awarded through a vaccine incentive program offered by local public health departments in Missouri may get boosted to $100-per-person under a new federal allowance. After previously rejecting Missouri’s proposal to exceed a $25 limit on prizes paid for with federal funding to incentivize immunizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reversed course and granted permission for that limit to be bumped up to $100 per person, Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services, said last week.

www.thepitchkc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Incentive Program#Vaccinations#Cdc#Dhss#The White House#Missourians#The Missouri Independent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs executive order preventing mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates to promote 'individual right and responsibility'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Thursday night preventing mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates to promote 'individual right and responsibility' in the Lone Star State. Abbott, 63, announced the executive order in a press release just hours after President Joe Biden called on states to do more...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri to draw first COVID-19 vaccine prize-winners Friday

KANSAS CITY — The first prize drawing for Missouri’s new vaccine incentive program is scheduled for Friday as the state continues to encourage residents to protect themselves and each other from the latest COVID-19 surge. Prizes are to be awarded to 180 people, adults and children ages 12 to 17,...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Missouri StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 34.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 27. More than 604,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 12.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 27. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

82 COVID deaths in one Missouri county since July 1

SPRINGFIELD (AP) —Missouri's death toll from the delta variant of COVID-19 is rising, especially in the hard-hit southwestern corner of the state. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Wednesday that 82 people have died from COVID-19 since July 1. The health department cited 67 deaths in July and 15 in the first nine days of August.
Public HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

HHS orders COVID-19 vaccine for health workers, VA expands mandate

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Health and Human Services Department announced it will require its employees who provide care or services for patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while the Department of Veterans Affairs expanded its virus vaccine mandate to include a wider range of workers and volunteers at its health facilities.
Virginia StatePosted by
UPI News

VA, HHS to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for most employees

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Most U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Health and Human Services employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under new mandates announced Thursday. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced a broad range of workers, contractors and volunteers who come into contact with...
Missouri Statethepitchkc.com

Delta variant surge appears to be peaking in Missouri

Missouri is seeing the first signs that the Delta variant surge may have crested, though many areas still suffer from rising COVID-19 case numbers while hospitalizations hit new highs for the summer. On Wednesday, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases reported by the Department of Health and Senior Services declined...
Missouri StateUS News and World Report

Missouri Lawmakers Seek to Ban Business Vaccine Mandates

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Six Republican state senators have asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to stop private businesses from requiring their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The request made Monday drew a quick rebuke from Dan Mehan, president of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce Industry, who said in a statement Thursday that courts, along with federal and state laws, have consistently upheld employers' rights to require vaccinations.
Missouri StateKansas City Star

Missouri Gov. Parson boasts new COVID-19 vaccine trends and incentive lottery

As Missouri grapples with the latest surge of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson said Friday the state’s new vaccine incentive lottery is helping drive up vaccinations. Since the launch of the program on July 21, the state has seen about 180,000 people receive their first shot, according to the state’s data. About 43% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Adams County Offers Incentives To Help Boost Vaccinations

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Health experts continue to advocate for vaccines as the best way to curb this rise in COVID-19 cases. Some counties in Colorado are offering more incentives to get doses into the arms of those living in underserved communities. (credit: CBS) The Village Exchange Center in Aurora was able to administer the vaccines and give families up to $1,000. This incentive was possible as the Village Exchange Center received $1 million from Adams County to launch the vaccine equity fund. This pilot program serves Black and Indigenous people of color in communities that have a higher rate of not getting...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

APH launches COVID-19 vaccine gift card incentive program

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health has launched an incentive program to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates in Austin-Travis County, according to a memo to Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council. In the memo, APH interim director Adrienne Sturrup says that those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination from an...
Athens, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Athens commissioners expected to vote on COVID-19 vaccine incentive pilot program

Athens-Clarke County officials are expected to vote Tuesday on a pilot program for COVID-19 vaccination incentives, Mayor Kelly Girtz confirmed. Amid low vaccination rates in Athens, the vote would take place just before University of Georgia students are set to return to classes. Girtz said the program would target low access to medical care and low vaccination rates. It would also be coupled with neighborhood specific direct outreach, such as knocking door-to-door.

Comments / 1

Community Policy