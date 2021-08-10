Missouri seeks to boost prizes in local vaccine incentive program

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Health experts continue to advocate for vaccines as the best way to curb this rise in COVID-19 cases. Some counties in Colorado are offering more incentives to get doses into the arms of those living in underserved communities. (credit: CBS) The Village Exchange Center in Aurora was able to administer the vaccines and give families up to $1,000. This incentive was possible as the Village Exchange Center received $1 million from Adams County to launch the vaccine equity fund. This pilot program serves Black and Indigenous people of color in communities that have a higher rate of not getting...