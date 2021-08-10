Woman arrested after chase from Saline to Pettis County

A Saline County woman is behind bars after leading officers on chase from her hometown into Sedalia. Pettis County deputies say they received a call just after midnight today from Saline County’s dispatch, saying a driver was headed south on Highway 65 at a high rate of speed with no headlights on. The vehicle was spotted near Highway HH in Sedalia and deputies say when they tried to stop the driver, she took off at speeds of over 100 mph. Deputies chased the driver and say at one point she hit a patrol vehicle. The driver, identified as Conchetta Wolfe, of Marshall, was eventually arrested in the 300 block of East Morgan after deputies deployed their tasers.