Xbox and Special Olympics to host Gaming for Inclusion event

By Will Nelson
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox and Special Olympics have partnered together for the Gaming for Inclusion event, a virtual esports tournament aiming to further accessibility around games and sports. Announced in an Xbox Wire blog post, Gaming for Inclusion will take place between September 12 and 18 on the Xbox Twitch channel and Special Olympics YouTube channel. The event will feature tournaments in Rocket League, Forza Motorsport 7, and Madden NFL 22. The NBA’s Jayson Tatum, NFL legend Jamaal Charles and several WWE Superstars will be there.

