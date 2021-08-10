Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry; Wilkes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Alleghany, Surry and northeastern Wilkes Counties in northwestern North Carolina, southern Floyd, Carroll, southeastern Grayson and Patrick Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 245 PM EDT At 219 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dugspur to near Whitehead. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Galax Elkin Fairview Flat Rock Hillsville and Sparta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH