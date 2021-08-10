Cancel
Neenah, WI

ThedaCare offering vaccine at more primary care and pediatric clinics

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEENAH (WLUK) -- ThedaCare is opening additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics to help curb the surge of recent cases. “Our most powerful defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine,” said Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer. “By offering the vaccine at more locations, such as primary care clinics and pediatric clinics, it ensures our patients and community members have convenient options and easy access to the protection against COVID-19.”

