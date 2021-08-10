ThedaCare offering vaccine at more primary care and pediatric clinics
NEENAH (WLUK) -- ThedaCare is opening additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics to help curb the surge of recent cases. “Our most powerful defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine,” said Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer. “By offering the vaccine at more locations, such as primary care clinics and pediatric clinics, it ensures our patients and community members have convenient options and easy access to the protection against COVID-19.”fox11online.com
