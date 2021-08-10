Cancel
Bell County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bell and central Knox Counties through 300 PM EDT At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kayjay, or 7 miles south of Barbourville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Flat Lick, Fourmile, Himyar, Baughman, Bimble and Yeager around 230 PM EDT. Pineville, Old Flat Lick and Wallsend around 235 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dewitt, Cary, Barnyard, Walker, Rella, Blanche, Scalf, Arjay, Salt Gum, Hammond, Field, Erose, Mills and Stony Fork Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

