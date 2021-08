While the Field of Dreams game was a major success for MLB, Thursday's Fantasy Baseball action was defined by pitching: some good, some bad, some in between. The good, well actually great, was Marco Gonzales pitching a complete game against the Texas Rangers. Guess who he faces next week? The bad could be highlighted by Yu Darvish, who left his start with a back injury. The in between was Tanner Houck, who didn't finish with the best line but did generate 18 swinging strikes.