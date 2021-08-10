Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...SOUTHERN BELMONT AND NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 218 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barnesville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Bellaire, Barnesville, Shadyside, Powhatan Point, Bethesda, Belmont, Beallsville, Clarington, Neffs, Jerusalem, Wilson, and Cameron. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH