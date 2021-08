Wisconsin voters are sharply divided along party lines in their attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccines, according to the newest Marquette University Law School poll. Overall, 68% of registered voters told pollsters they have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In that age range, 26% say they have not been vaccinated and 7% said they didn’t know or declined to answer. CDC data mirrors that result, showing as of Aug. 8 that 68% of Wisconsin residents 18 or older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.