Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

By Howard Smith
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Tesla delivered 32,968 vehicles made at its Shanghai facility in July.
  • Nio will report its second-quarter financial update tomorrow.

What happened

Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July.

The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%. At the same time, shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) were down about 2% after earlier jumping 5.4% on a fresh news release.

So what

Nikola announced some news that likely caused the early bump, but the move didn't hold. The company said it added a new partner to its planned sales and service dealer network in the Northeastern U.S. But the more interesting news among these names was what Tesla produced out of its Shanghai facility in July and how it compared to Nio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttrPU_0bNXLYKD00
Tesla Model Y. Image source: Tesla.

Now what

Tesla began manufacturing its Model Y compact SUV in Shanghai in January 2021. While it didn't break down the mix between the Model Y and the Model 3 sedan, the CPCA release said Tesla produced 32,968 vehicles at the plant in July, as reported by Reuters.

But only about 8,600 were sold in the domestic market, which is down 69% from its locally sold vehicle count in June. Tesla exported the balance out of China.

But even Tesla's 8,621 vehicles sold inside China outpaced Nio's July sales of 7,931 units. Though Nio has reported production has been impacted by the global semiconductor shortage, its July deliveries still grew by 125% year over year.

Investors are closely watching Nio to see if it can mirror the path Tesla took to become the EV-market leader. Tesla just reported record earnings in the three-month period ended June 30, earning more than $1 billion in net income for the first time. Like Tesla with its proprietary network of EV chargers, Nio is also branching beyond just selling vehicles. It has a battery-swap network that quickly replaces EV batteries as an alternative to taking the time to recharge.

Nio is also moving outside its home country, with its first shipment to Europe going to Norway last month. Another similarity is that the stock's valuation has been pushed beyond the current fundamentals. Nio has a market cap of over $70 billion, even though it has yet to report a profit.

With Tesla valued at about 10 times that market cap, investors hope Nio's stock price will also mirror Tesla's path. Tomorrow's quarterly report will give them one more data point along the way.

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
118K+
Followers
56K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Nikola Stocks#Chinese#Ev#Tsla#The U S Nio#Cpca#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

The stock market is priced extremely high based on at least one historical metric. A strong market position won't protect the share price if selling floods the market. Cracks might already be showing in the dam. Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means --...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Right Now

Snap and Walmart are two popular Robinhood stocks worth taking a closer look at. Snap's high top-line valuation is justified by its rapid growth rate and potential for better margins. Walmart's global e-commerce sales now representing 12% of its retail business. With nearly 18 million active users of all ages,...
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Chinese Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Well, ARK Invest portfolio manager Cathie Wood recently lowered her biggest exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) holdings in Chinese stocks to 0.2% of the portfolio (as of Aug. 9), down from approximately 8% in February. ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) currently has $25.5 billion in assets. That’s a considerable retreat. And while Wood...
Businessinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Hopes To Make First Cars In Germany In October

During his visit at Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that electric car production hopefully will start in October or soon afterwards. The European production of the Tesla Model Y is delayed, mainly due to the slower than anticipated plant construction. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why ContextLogic Stock Crashed Today

Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) dropped 19.8% on Friday after the e-commerce platform reported disappointing second-quarter results. ContextLogic's revenue fell 6% year over year to $656 million. That was far below the $723 million in revenue Wall Street had expected. The downturn was driven by a 32% plunge in ContextLogic's core...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Alphabet’s Google is the gateway to the internet, and MercadoLibre is democratizing commerce in Latin America. These companies should benefit as trends like digital advertising and online shopping continue to gain momentum. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) recently reported strong second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's expectations in both cases....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

The price of each of these stocks is up over 150% over the last three years. These two companies also have strong long-run tailwinds at their back. If valuation causes you hesitation, put these stocks on your list and wait for a market crash to buy. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Chewy...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

6 Stocks to Buy as Delta Variant Cases Surge

There's been an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, due in large part to the delta variant. While worries over this strain of COVID-19 has created market volatility alongside the spike in infection rates, it's also created some potential buying opportunities in stocks. The delta variant, also known...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

If you're willing to give promising companies some time to prove their might, you don't have to invest big sums in order to enjoy great returns. A $1,000 investment in Microsoft made 10 years ago would be worth roughly $14,000 based on today's stock price and dividends paid across the period. That same $1,000 invested in Amazon 10 years ago would now be worth more than $16,000.
StocksCNBC

Cramer thinks these stocks are bargains with the market at record highs

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer offered investors a group of stocks he believes are still bargains despite high overall market valuations. Ford, PayPal and Boeing are among the companies Cramer highlighted. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday to look for bargain buying opportunities in a stock market sitting at all-time highs.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $16.80 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.1% to $178.24 in after-hours trading. Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Post-Earnings Stocks to Buy Right Now

Undeniably, it’s been a bit of a circus this year on Wall Street. Right now, though, and once more, earnings season is taking center stage. And today, three recent quarterly confessionals should have bullish investors undivided attention as stocks to buy. On the heels of this past year’s phoenix-like rise...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buy This Top Cathie Wood Stock Before It Breaks Higher

The stock price of one of Cathie Wood's top holdings has pulled back after its latest earnings report. Near-term issues shouldn't discourage investors from buying Twilio stock given its long-term potential. Twilio is rapidly adding new customers and is also driving additional spending from the existing ones. Cathie Wood, the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy