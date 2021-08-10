Report: Opioid overdoses in Wisconsin increased since start of COVID-19 pandemic
Wisconsin has seen an increase in opioid overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state health department said Tuesday. Without directly stating the then-emerging coronavirus last year caused a boost in suspected overdoses in the yearslong opioid public health crisis, the Department of Health Services suggested COVID-19 played a role, particularly during a large increase in overdoses in the spring of 2020.madison.com
