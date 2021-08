Efforts are underway to have Governor Andrew Cuomo’s name removed from the sign at Watkins Glen State Park amid his recent resignation over allegations of sexual harassment. According to WETM-TV, a new petition on Change.org has accumulated over 1,000 supporters to remove the outgoing Governor’s name from the park’s main sign, which is located at the entrance to the state park’s gorge trail. It’s the second petition asking the sign be removed. The initial petition started in March, collected over 3,600 signatures.