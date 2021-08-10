Cancel
NFL

Day 12 notes and observations: Amon-Ra St. Brown fights again, Da’Shawn Hand goes down again

By Kyle Meinke
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK -- If he’s any good at all, it’s hard not to imagine Amon-Ra St. Brown becoming a fan favorite in Detroit. The rookie receiver wasn’t taken until the 112th pick of the draft, but has already made his presence very much felt in Lions camp. And my, what a physical presence it has been. He threw a few punches at fellow rookie Ifeati Melifonwu on the first day of pads last week, then was involved in another fight on Tuesday, pushing and shoving cornerback Jeff Okudah for so long after a one-on-one blocking rep that they had to be separated by teammates.

