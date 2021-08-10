Clayton County Development Group holds annual meeting, bestows awards
The Clayton County Development Group (CCDG) annual meeting was held at the Casino Queen in the SEVENS room in Marquette on July 27. Attending were state representatives Anne Osmundson and Michael Bergan, SBA Business Consultant Jo Eckart and Iowa Works Administrator Bill Minnick, Clayton County Supervisors Sharon Keehner and Ray Peterson and honorary mayors Bill Frommelt of Guttenberg and Eric Koenig of Monona.guttenbergpress.com
Comments / 0