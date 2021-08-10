COVID transmission in St. Lawrence County now listed as ‘substantial’
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another county in the North Country is now on the list of areas in New York with “substantial” COVID transmission. On Monday night, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially listed COVID transmission in St. Lawrence County as “substantial.” This was confirmed on the CDC COVID data tracker map. Until August 9, transmission in the county remained at the moderate rate.www.informnny.com
