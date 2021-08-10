Cancel
Saint Lawrence County, NY

COVID transmission in St. Lawrence County now listed as ‘substantial’

By Isabella Colello
informnny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another county in the North Country is now on the list of areas in New York with “substantial” COVID transmission. On Monday night, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially listed COVID transmission in St. Lawrence County as “substantial.” This was confirmed on the CDC COVID data tracker map. Until August 9, transmission in the county remained at the moderate rate.

