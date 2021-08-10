Cancel
Georgia State

USA TODAY coaches poll: Where is Georgia?

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s that time college football fans! The 2021 season is just a few weeks away and preseason polls are here. The USA TODAY recently released its Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, and here is how things stack up.

The top-five:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia

Defending national champion Alabama received 63 out of 65 first place votes with Oklahoma garnering the other two votes.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a top-25 list with a first-place vote worth 25 points and second place 24, continuing down to one point for 25th.

Alabama garnered 1,621 points, Clemson 1,508, Oklahoma 1,481, Ohio State 1,435 and Georgia received 1,386 points.

Other SEC teams to make the top-25:

6. Texas A&M

11. Florida

13. LSU

25. Ole Miss

full list here:

Rank Team Points

1 Alabama 1621

2 Clemson 1508

3 Oklahoma 1481

4 Ohio State 1435

5 Georgia 1386

6 Texas A&M 1286

7 Notre Dame 1139

8 Iowa State 1131

9 North Carolina 999

10 Cincinnati 979

11 Florida 870

12 Oregon 842

13 Louisiana State 664

14 Southern California 655

15 Wisconsin 654

16 Miami (Fl) 575

17 Indiana 573

18 Iowa 554

19 Texas 427

20 Penn State 422

21 Washington 404

22 Oklahoma State 216

23 UL Lafayette 153

24 Coastal Carolina 150

25 Mississippi 149

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
