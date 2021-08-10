USA TODAY coaches poll: Where is Georgia?
It’s that time college football fans! The 2021 season is just a few weeks away and preseason polls are here. The USA TODAY recently released its Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, and here is how things stack up.
The top-five:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
Defending national champion Alabama received 63 out of 65 first place votes with Oklahoma garnering the other two votes.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a top-25 list with a first-place vote worth 25 points and second place 24, continuing down to one point for 25th.
Alabama garnered 1,621 points, Clemson 1,508, Oklahoma 1,481, Ohio State 1,435 and Georgia received 1,386 points.
Other SEC teams to make the top-25:
6. Texas A&M
11. Florida
13. LSU
25. Ole Miss
Rank Team Points
1 Alabama 1621
2 Clemson 1508
3 Oklahoma 1481
4 Ohio State 1435
5 Georgia 1386
6 Texas A&M 1286
7 Notre Dame 1139
8 Iowa State 1131
9 North Carolina 999
10 Cincinnati 979
11 Florida 870
12 Oregon 842
13 Louisiana State 664
14 Southern California 655
15 Wisconsin 654
16 Miami (Fl) 575
17 Indiana 573
18 Iowa 554
19 Texas 427
20 Penn State 422
21 Washington 404
22 Oklahoma State 216
23 UL Lafayette 153
24 Coastal Carolina 150
25 Mississippi 149
