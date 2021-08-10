PCC Community Markets CEO Suzanne Monford exits
Suzanne "Suzy" Monford, president and CEO of PCC Community Markets, has left the company, the community-owned grocery retail cooperative has confirmed. Seattle-based PCC said in an email that Monford departed on Aug. 7 but didn’t provide a reason for her exit. Brad Brown, a retired REI executive and former PCC board member, has been named as interim CEO while PCC searches for a new chief executive. The company noted that Brown previously served as interim CEO last year.www.newhope.com
