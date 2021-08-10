Cancel
Black offenders more likely than white offenders to be eligible for life sentences, study finds

By American Society of Criminology
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife imprisonment without the possibility of parole is one of the most distinctive and least studied aspects of the U.S. criminal justice system. A new study analyzed seven years of federal sentencing data to investigate the associations between life sentences in federal courts and race/ethnicity. The study found that Black and Hispanic offenders were more likely to be eligible for life sentences under federal sentencing guidelines but not more likely to receive life sentences.

phys.org

