NieR Reincarnation is a free-to-play command-action RPG developed and published by Square Enix and Applibot. With the release in July 2021, this game is now available for download via Google Play and the App Store. NieR Reincarnation is similar to other mobile gacha games, but players can see some differences between gacha and stamina. In the game, players will find some scary anime along with the haunting character. This NieR Reincarnation beginners guide should sum up all you need to know about this brand new spotlight Square Enix game.