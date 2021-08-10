Cancel
Lewis Library offers several in-person programs for children

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lewis Library and Technology Center is offering several in-person programs for children. The library is open seven days a week at 8437 Sierra Avenue and has these events:. • Little Artists, Mondays at 11 a.m. for ages 3-5 • Storytime, Tuesdays at 4 p.m. for ages 6-11 • Kids’...

