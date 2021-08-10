Lewis Library offers several in-person programs for children

Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Henry Chapman Mercer: A Legacy Built in Concrete”, on Monday, August 16, at 7:00 PM. The program is a presentation of Doylestown’s Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle. Located in Doylestown, Bucks County, the Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are two historic castles that celebrate the life and legacy of Henry Chapman Mercer (1856-1930), American archaeologist, anthropologist, ceramicist and scholar. In this hour-long virtual multimedia program featuring film clips, historic archives and modern-day images, Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle educators bring the stories of Henry Mercer and his concrete castles to life for a new generation of history lovers. The Mercer Museum, one of Bucks County’s premier cultural attractions and a Smithsonian affiliate, features both local and national seasonal exhibits as well as a core museum collection of over 50,000 pre-Industrial tools. This permanent collection offers visitors a unique window into pre-Industrial America and is one of the world’s most comprehensive portraits of American material culture. Fonthill Castle was home to Henry Chapman Mercer and served as a showplace for his collection of tiles and prints. Fonthill Castle features Mercer’s renowned, handcrafted ceramic tiles designed at the height of the Arts and Crafts movement. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/mercer or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.