Fragrance Shopping Made Easy: Here’s Your Guide To Choosing The Right Scent For You
If you’re looking for your signature scent, this one's for you. We’ve all been there before –– dead center of our favorite department store (the Nordstroms, Bloomingdales and Saks of the world) wandering in circles, eyeballing everything and anything that can be purchased. Aisle after aisle, the many scents of perfume and cologne whisk through the store, drawing you in until you’re next in line to purchase. There’s something so alluring and so powerful about fragrance –– the cherry on top of making your mark on the world and creating a personalized “smell” that with one whiff can bring a number of memories flooding back to just about anyone.www.essence.com
Comments / 0