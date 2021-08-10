Fragrance Shopping Made Easy: Here’s Your Guide To Choosing The Right Scent For You

It's hard not to love IKEA. Okay, so the furniture is a major pain in the you-know-what to assemble, and of course, there's that long and winding road you have to travel from Småland to the Swedish Food Market and on to those always-lengthy checkout lines. But like any good maze, in the center of each IKEA store lies something that's worth all the wandering ... a sit-down restaurant offering the best (okay, most likely the only) Swedish food in town. While just about everything on the menu is good eating, you really haven't had the true IKEA experience until you've dined on the Swedish meatballs with lingonberry jam.