The West Texas Intermediate oil market has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Friday as traders continue to give a lot of importance to the uptrend line below. We also have the 50 day exponential moving average just above the $ 70 level so it looks like we are compressing a bit. I would also like to point out that the market has recently formed a pattern in the form of a double minimum near the $ 65 level and that is why I think that region is important, therefore if we go through it we could go much lower. On the other hand, if we turn around and break above the level at $ 70 it is possible that we go up to $ 74. In general, I think that the market continues at a time when there is a lot of noise.