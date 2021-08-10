Housing Costs Boom, Boise Home-Buyers Search for Affordability
From PBS News Hour: As the U.S. grapples with the coronavirus, housing costs are skyrocketing. According to the latest S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller index, home prices were up almost 17 percent over the last year — and in many places, the jump was worse. Economics correspondent Paul Solman turns to potential home-buyers in Boise, Idaho, one of the many areas in the country that has seen a stark increase in prices.www.constructforstl.org
