Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Housing Costs Boom, Boise Home-Buyers Search for Affordability

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom PBS News Hour: As the U.S. grapples with the coronavirus, housing costs are skyrocketing. According to the latest S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller index, home prices were up almost 17 percent over the last year — and in many places, the jump was worse. Economics correspondent Paul Solman turns to potential home-buyers in Boise, Idaho, one of the many areas in the country that has seen a stark increase in prices.

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Woodruff
Person
Kevin Rush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs News#Covid#Cbh Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Fannie Mae just gave renters aspiring to home ownership a big boost

First time buyers who’ve always stayed current on their rent might have a better chance of securing a mortgage now. That’s because Fannie Mae is now allowing lenders to factor in an applicant’s rental payment history as part of the mortgage underwriting process for the first time. The move was...
Austin, TXHouston Chronicle

Overheated real estate market begins to cool

The pandemic created a frenzied real estate market in much of the United States that has yet to let up, with demand for housing still outpacing the number of homes coming on the market, giving sellers a heavy upper hand in most of the country. But economists say the market cooled off a bit in July — perhaps a sign that the wild price appreciations of the past year may have scared off some buyers who prefer to wait until things calm down, to stay put or to continue renting.
Marketsrealtytimes.com

Redfin Reports Balance is Slowly Returning as Homebuying Demand Recedes

The share of homes for sale with a price drop rose for the fifteenth consecutive week to 4.9%, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Home sellers are also beginning to notice that the market is no longer heating up, and buyers are seeing that homes are staying on the market a little longer—a median 17 days—as more homeowners are listing their homes and at more realistic prices.
MLSPark Record

Real Estate Assistant - SD Properties

If you are looking to get into all aspects of the real estate business this will be a good position for you. Our company is currently buying and selling Real Estate, managing rental properties, and renovating units to flip. I am looking for a real estate assistant that can assist us in all aspects of this business. I will be looking for someone to help with the following. Marketing- Managing client database and follow-up. You will need some experience with CRM's. Transaction coordinator- Managing each real estate transaction from start to finish including data entry into the MLS. Managing Projects. We will need help managing remodels. This will be a part-time position and I will pay 3% of gross commissions + 15 dollars an hour. You will need your real estate license or be willing to get it.
Real EstateMotley Fool

When Will the Red-Hot Austin Housing Market Cool Off?

With no crystal ball at hand, it's tough to figure out when the market will cool. Still, there are factors that traditionally cause a slowdown. While we can't say precisely when the red-hot Austin housing market will cool off, we can outline factors that will lead to less intense competition for homes and a stabilization of home prices.
Businessprobuilder.com

Zillow Predicts Price Increases Through Summer 2022

Though recent reports say there’s a cooldown happening for the housing market, Zillow predicts home prices will not start to slow until summer 2022. Zillow economists believe home values will increase 5.2% by October, reach an increase of 8.2% by December, and hit a 12.1% increase by July 2022 before prices will dip. These are slightly adjusted estimates from previous Zillow forecasts due to the uncertainty of the delta variant spread and potential impact of expiring forbearance programs. Expectations for existing home sales were also adjusted to a total of 5.89 million existing home sales for the year, slightly down from the previous prediction of 5.91 million.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County housing market slows, but only slightly

Clark County’s real estate market appeared to slow in July, but only slightly — and only in comparison with the breakneck pace of market activity so far this year. The report from the Regional Multiple Listing Service showed a slight dip in pending sales last month, allowing the region’s highly limited inventory to expand for the first time since April.
Atlanta, GAatlantaagentmagazine.com

New listings rose in July as more affordable options hit the market

July brought some good news for first-time homebuyers. New listings grew as smaller, more affordable homes hit the market. Realtor.com’s July monthly housing report found new listings grew for the fourth month in a row, and those listings included a higher number of smaller homes. Homes for sale nationally dropped 33.5% year over year last month, and while inventory is still lower than it was a year ago, the report found the rate of decline is slowing.
Real EstateInvestopedia

What is a No-Closing-Cost Mortgage?

With interest rates at historic lows, you may be thinking about refinancing your mortgage. Typically you’ll spend a few thousand dollars in closing costs as part of the transaction. These closing costs can include lender fees, recording fees, taxes, costs for a home appraisal and more. In a no-cost mortgage, sometimes referred to as a no-fee mortgage, the lender absorbs the upfront costs by either raising the balance of the loan or charging a higher interest rate.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: You call that affordable housing?

After reading the article about the Talon Flats project being ahead of schedule, I couldn’t help but laugh. My team wanted to develop housing that meets the community’s needs for accessibility and affordability. But $1,620 for one bedroom and $2,150 for two bedrooms? Give me a break!. Maybe these developers...
Marketsnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Balance Returning to Housing Market As Demand Moderates

Nearly 5% Of Listings Saw Prices Drop, Most Since 2019. Asking prices for homes have eased to where they were in May. Redfin chief economist: For the first time in over a year, buyers don't need to feel rushed. The share of homes for sale with a price drop rose...
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

With housing prices rising, affordability issues are coming

Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, as housing affordability improvements brought on by historically low mortgage rates and dampened rent growth are quickly disappearing. A new analysis by Zillow finds these affordability issues are expected to worsen by the end of the year, and are likely to leave millions newly housing-cost burdened — when rent paid as a share of income rises beyond 30%.
Real EstateHousing Wire

What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing inventory. Record low inventory has resulted in a hectic housing market with forced bidding becoming typical rather than the exception. One of my biggest concerns for the U.S. housing market from 2020 to...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Housing Affordability Squeeze Hitting Jacksonville

A new analysis released Thursday forecasts that housing in Jacksonville will continue to get less affordable through the end of the year. Jacksonville renters – on average – are more at risk than homeowners of being thrust into a category known as “housing burdened,” which is generally defined as needing to devote 30% or more of income toward the cost of housing.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Soaring home prices are spooking buyers

Home purchase sentiment dropped 3.9 points to 75.8 in July as concerns about high home prices continued to scare off prospective homebuyers. Fannie Mae‘s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) found that 66% of respondents said that due to high housing prices, it’s a bad time to buy a home, up from 64% last month. Only 28% said it was good time to buy a home, down from 32% in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy