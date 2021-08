Apple is using its on-device neural engine for more than recognising your voice. The company has revealed that, as part of its parental control features, iPhones will soon scan messages being sent or received to detect nudity, and block and blur such images. Children would still have the option of viewing the images, but when they do their parents will be informed. Similarly, if they try to send a possible explicit image, they will be warned, and if they go ahead a copy will be sent to the parent.