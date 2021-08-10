Cancel
Food & Drinks

Duck Donuts Expands Into Riyadh

QSR magazine
 6 days ago

Duck Donuts has continued the brand’s growth with the recent opening of its first location in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia and main financial hub. Located at North Ring Road .1234 in the An Nakheel Center, this is the first Duck Donuts store for Anjal Arabia Trading. In October 2019, the group signed a master franchise agreement to open 10 units and begin sub-franchising throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the next five years.

