Duck Donuts Expands Into Riyadh

"America runs on Dunkin'," or so says the long-running slogan for the chain formerly and still commonly known as Dunkin' Donuts. The chain of more than 11,000 sweet treat bakeries has sold countless donuts, muffins, sandwiches, and steaming cups of coffee to millions over the past 70-plus years. A morning trip to Dunkin' is an unbreakable ritual for Americans in 41 states, a necessary stop to grab a hit of coffee (hot, iced, or creamed and sweetened) and maybe a quick breakfast, be it an egg sandwich or one of the restaurant's many signature donuts, like a Boston Kreme, jelly-filled, glazed, or chocolate-frosted.