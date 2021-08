If you were going to join the other million or so visitors at the Chicago Air and Water Show, well, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is, the Air and Water Show is cancelled, but not for the reason why you'd think. Probably your first thought is Covid and the pandemic. But no. The city of Chicago doesn't have the money to put on the event. Events like these are funded by tourism dollars and due to Covid, there haven't been any tourism dollars for the past couple of years.