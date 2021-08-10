‘GH’ Maurice Benard Teases Sonny’s Betrayal – All Hell Breaks Loose?

Soap Opera Digest: What do you think about this whole “Jason-and-Carly marriage of convenience” thing?. Steve Burton: Listen, I love Laura [Wright, Carly]. I guess the thing is that Jason and Britt are, you know, whatever you want to call them now — they’re kind of together now, sort of. They’re dating. Is that what the kids say [laughs]? Jason and Britt are interested in each other, so that’s the wrench in the works, right? They’re interested in each other but then the business side of things [comes into play]. I think it works perfectly; it’s like a perfect storm of [a marriage] having to happen. Look, what Laura and I care about is that we’ve had some amazing scenes. That’s what it comes down to for us. Overall story, if it works, awesome, but we’re finding something new for us, which we’ve never had, being on the show this long. That’s what’s intriguing to actors. And that’s what I think a lot of fans don’t really get, is that this is new for us, and this is cool for us because as actors we get to explore and do new things with new people and have new scenes and it’s pretty exciting.