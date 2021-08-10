Cancel
‘GH’ Maurice Benard Teases Sonny’s Betrayal – All Hell Breaks Loose?

TVShowsAce
 4 days ago
General Hospital actor Maurice Benard has been playing the character of “Mike” for months now, but spoilers hint a shakeup is on the horizon. Recently, the actor opened up about his current storyline and provided some insight into what’s ahead. The ‘Jarly’ Wedding Plans Came As A Surprise To Benard.

TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Returns With A Bang, Expect Fireworks?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that while Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is moonlighting in Port Charles was amnesiac Mike, things are about to heat up in Port Charles. Sonny’s right-hand man, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is about to marry Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Will a mob war break out in the meantime?
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Kirsten Storms General Hospital Exit Might Be A Long One

General Hospital spoilers and updates tease that fans won’t be seeing Kirsten Storms for some time as the actress continues to recover from her brain surgery. Fans may recall that Storm’s character, Maxie Jones, left for Texas in the soap’s July 19 episode. She shared touching moments with Louise August aka “Bailey Quartermaine” (Harper and Scarlett bloom) before she left to visit her family. Her exit allowed the actress to rest and recover from her operation.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Interrupts The Wedding Of Carly And Jason?

General Hospital Spoilers tease that for the moment, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) still has no idea who he really is. He’s been living in Nixon Falls, and going by the name “Mike”. The former gangster is living as bartender at the restaurant owned by Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy) and her husband Lenny Caulfield (Rif Hutton). But he was discovered by Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), who for reasons of her own, kept the information to herself. But Sonny has begun to have flashes of his memory return to him, and its only a matter of time before it all comes rushing back.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors: Marries Nina Because Carly Married Jason

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will marry Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) in a future episode of General Hospital! This will be after he gets his memory back and is furious that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) married Jason Morgan (Steve Burton)!. General Hospital Spoilers And...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

GH Wild Speculation: Nelle Rises From The Grave To Support Nina When She Is Caught

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates tease Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) may still be alive. Nelle was last seen with Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Nelle and Carly had gotten into a fight because Nelle had kidnapped her son Wiley Quartermaine-Corinthos (Eric and Theodore Olson). Nelle had been able to get away from Carly but ended up falling from a cliff. Carly had tried to save Nelle but she fell to her death. Nelle was found on the Pennsylvania side of the river and declared dead. However, Nelle could have found a way to fake her death.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike And Nina Hit The Sheets Soon Here’s Why

General Hospital spoilers say Nina and Mike take their relationship to the next level. That kind of talk usually always means hitting the sheets. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) are growing closer on General Hospital. Of course, viewers of the ABC soap know that Sonny has amnesia. He’s been living a simpler life as “Mike” in Nixon Falls. Nina is all too aware that “Mike” is actually the don of Port Charles. She also knows he has a grieving wife and family back there. However, her growing feelings for “Mike” far outweigh her guilty conscience.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Recast Leak – Who Is Next In Port Charles?

General Hospital spoilers suggest a sweet moment involving little Donna is coming up soon, but this will be a difficult moment for those involved as well. Viewers are ready and waiting for Sonny to remember who he really is and return to Port Charles. There have been signs Sonny’s return may happen soon. Now, this new apparent script leak reveals a bit more.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Maurice Benard Debunks the Rumors About GH’s Nixon Falls Storyline

Fans have been very vocal about wanting Sonny back on GENERAL HOSPITAL but Maurice Benard has been equally vocal about how much he’s been enjoying playing “Mike” in the Nixon Falls storyline. However, the actor recently spoke up to address the rumors regarding the controversial storyline’s origin. “I know people...
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

ICYMI Steve Burton Interview

Soap Opera Digest: What do you think about this whole “Jason-and-Carly marriage of convenience” thing?. Steve Burton: Listen, I love Laura [Wright, Carly]. I guess the thing is that Jason and Britt are, you know, whatever you want to call them now — they’re kind of together now, sort of. They’re dating. Is that what the kids say [laughs]? Jason and Britt are interested in each other, so that’s the wrench in the works, right? They’re interested in each other but then the business side of things [comes into play]. I think it works perfectly; it’s like a perfect storm of [a marriage] having to happen. Look, what Laura and I care about is that we’ve had some amazing scenes. That’s what it comes down to for us. Overall story, if it works, awesome, but we’re finding something new for us, which we’ve never had, being on the show this long. That’s what’s intriguing to actors. And that’s what I think a lot of fans don’t really get, is that this is new for us, and this is cool for us because as actors we get to explore and do new things with new people and have new scenes and it’s pretty exciting.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Steve Burton Calls Sam ‘A Little Psycho’, Actor Reacts To Jason Burn Purge

General Hospital spoilers reveal that a few weeks ago, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Elizabeth “Liz” Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) drank and burned memories. It was a scene that Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) was told about and he had quite the reaction. After getting details about the “Jason Burn Purge” scene, Burton responded by calling Sam “a little psycho.”
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Thursday, August 12: Carly’s Concern, Lenny’s Perspective, Sonny Moves Forward

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, August 12 reveal that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) becomes concerned about Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy) understands her husband’s perspective. Plus, Sonny Corinthos aka “Mike” (Maurice Benard) moves forward with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). General Hospital Spoilers – Carly Corinthos’ Concern. GH...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Friday, August 13: Dante’s Information, Jason Confronted, Sonny And Nina’s Hope

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 13 reveal that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) shares information with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is confronted while everyone gets ready for Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) party. Sonny Corinthos aka “Mike” (Maurice Benard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) feel optimistic.

