Luke Combs covers kindergarten teachers Amazon wishlist
Fellow North Carolinian Kelly Kirk tweeted Luke Combs for help purchasing school supplies for her classroom. Kelly Kirk, a teacher at Raleigh’s Wakefield Elementary School, used Twitter to recruit a few celebrities to assist her this year in purchasing school supplies for her classroom. Teachers — particularly those in underfunded schools — are using social media for help to buy supplies they’ll need to teach their students as part of the #CleartheList social media campaign. Art supplies, building materials, animal figurines, and other items were on her wish list.www.wjvl.com
