The Boon of the Multi-Generational Workplace

A new 1,700-bed, 2 million-square-foot building housing clinical care and teaching and research programs, the Guilin Medical School Affiliated Hospital is expected to be completed in December 2023. However, its planning and concept so far earned it an Award of Merit as an in-progress project in this year’s Design Showcase. Inspired by a design concept of “Garden in a Garden,” a nod to the lush local landscape, the building form and exterior design mimic the region’s Osmanthus flower as they deliver generous access to nature and views. The large program was organized through a modular solution that helps break down scale and improve efficiency. The project was submitted to the program by HDR and Zhejiang Modern Architectural Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd. Here, project lead Sangmin Lee, director of Health for China for HDR (San Francisco), shares insight on some of the design solutions most celebrated by the jury.
