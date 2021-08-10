Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

New Light Shed On The Once Top Secret Tacit Blue Aircraft By Veteran Program Manager

By Tyler Rogoway
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northrop's "Whale" stealth battlefield surveillance jet was revolutionary. Now we get a better look into the program from someone who was there. The fantastic 10 Percent True YouTube channel, the creation of Steve Davies, recently had Denny Jarvi on as a guest. Jarvi was an accomplished U.S. Air Force fighter pilot that found himself descending into the shadowy black projects world in the early 1980s to help run the top-secret Battlefield Surveillance Aircraft-Experimental (BSAX) demonstrator program, better known as Tacit Blue. In the interview, Jarvi gives a frank account of many of the finer details of what is understood to have been one of the most transformational secret aircraft test programs in known history, although it is often overshadowed by Lockheed's Have Blue stealth demonstrator that came before it.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Military Aircraft#Surveillance Aircraft#Veteran#Northrop#U S Air Force#Bsax#Lockheed#Tacit Blue#Polaroid#Eagle#Soviet#Hughes#Gmti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
thedrive

Watch This F-22 Raptor's Tailhook Catch The Arresting Wire During An Emergency In Hawaii

Like all Air Force fighters, the F-22 has a tailhook primarily for just this reason—landing safely during an in-flight emergency. One of the 199th Fighter Squadron's F-22A Raptors had an in-flight emergency (IFE) on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, and had to return to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which is attached to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for an arrested landing, also referred to in U.S. Air Force parlance as a "barrier engagement." Our friend @hnlramper was there to capture the action, which is really quite a rare sight, not for some USAF fighters really, but when it comes to publically available images and video of the F-22 doing so.
Aerospace & DefenseUSNI News

Raytheon Says it Can Meet U.S. Naval Strike Missile Demand

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – Key to the Navy and Marine Corps future battle plans in the Western Pacific are populating ships and expeditionary ground units with anti-ship missiles. In particular, both services are ramping up their acquisition of the Norwegian-designed Naval Strike Missile – the subsonic anti-ship missile produced in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Mysterious Late Night, High-Altitude Airspace Closure Appears Alongside Nellis Range Complex

The odd altitude reservation could be used to bridge the R-2508 range complex with the Nevada Test and Training Range or for something else entirely. A somewhat bizarre airspace restriction will go into place above one of the busiest flight corridors in the western United States on Thursday, August 12th, from 11 pm to 3 am Pacific time. The box-like altitude reservation (ALTRV), a high-altitude chunk of airspace from 45,000 to 60,000 feet, sits nestled between military operating areas (MOAs) that are part of the R-2508 range complex that surrounds Edwards AFB and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake to the west and the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) to the east. This box of sky sits above an alley-like corridor that streams of airliners travel through coming and going from Las Vegas and other major population centers in America's Southwest.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Air Force ready to use THOR’s hammer to take out drones

In the very real and very up-to-date military clash between armed drones and anti-drone technology, the U.S. Air Force has enlisted a mystical, hammer-wielding Norse god for the fight. The mythical Thor used his mighty war hammer “Mjolnir” to summon lightning and vanquish cinematic villains but the Air Force says...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Surface-Launched Version Of The Tomcat’s AIM-54 Phoenix Missile Nearly Armed Cold War Carriers

The Sea Phoenix air defense system would have ported the weapons system from the F-14 Tomcat onto Navy flattops. The U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era AIM-54 Phoenix long-range air-to-air missile, the primary fleet air defense armament of its F-14 Tomcat interceptors for four decades, was also adapted for surface launch from warships. The little-known Sea Phoenix project also involved installing the F-14’s fire-control radar on a ship and progressed as far as missile test launches.
Aerospace & Defensesingularityhub.com

Flight Testing Will Soon Start on the World’s Fastest Reusable Aircraft

Last week, NASA released a timelapse video showing construction of a supersonic jet called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST or “son of Concorde” for short). The experimental aircraft is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound without producing the telltale sonic booms that were part of what led to the Concorde being retired back in 2003.
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

The epic story of the KC-135 crew that crossed Vietnam’s DMZ and went into a dive to refuel a flamed out F-105

The boomer told the KC-135 pilot to push over into a dive – probably 10 to 20 degrees nose low and then talked him into position in front of the flamed out F-105. The Boeing Company’s model 367-80 was the basic design for the commercial 707 passenger plane as well as the KC-135A Stratotanker. In 1954, the Air Force purchased the first 29 of its future 732-plane fleet. The first aircraft flew in August 1956 and the initial production Stratotanker was delivered to Castle Air Force Base, Calif., in June 1957. The last KC-135 was delivered to the Air Force in 1965.
Aerospace & Defensedronedj.com

The US Air Force will give the THOR enemy drone weapon its hammer

The US Air Force considers its microwave-shooting weapon against large swarms of enemy drones so successful that it’s now doubling down to enhance it further. So in addition to its so-called THOR anti-drone system, the Air Force is out to develop an electronic, craft-smashing hammer to complete the thematic program.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here Is Why This Sailor Is Holding A Laser Fire Hose

The Navy has gone high-tech with firefighting drills on ships, which were stepped up after losing the amphibious ship USS Bonhomme Richard. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Fires are no laughing matter, especially on ships and submarines, where various factors can make them spread rapidly and be very difficult...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

KC-46A Flight Tests Pave Way For Automated Air-To-Air Refueling

COLORADO SPRINGS and WASHINGTON—As part of longer-term KC-46A upgrade plans aimed at current aircraft as well as the U.S. Air Force’s upcoming Bridge Tanker requirement, Boeing has flown two test aircraft to demonstrate tracking technology for future autonomous air-to-air refueling (A3R) capability... Subscription Required. KC-46A Flight Tests Pave Way For...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Air Force successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force says the nation's nuclear arsenal is effective and ready following the successful test launch of a missile early Wednesday morning. The unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an Air Force press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy