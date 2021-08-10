Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Mobile home damaged in fire

KATC News
 4 days ago
A firefighter sustained minor injuries, but no one else was hurt when a home burned early Tuesday in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the 100 block of Amite Drive just before 7 a.m. Tuesday for a reported mobile home fire. A patrolling deputy called it in, firefighters say.

Within five minutes, firefighters were on the scene and found the mobile home, an RV and some piles of rubbish all on fire. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, but the mobile home and RV sustained major damage, firefighters say.

One of the firefighters sustained minor injuries while fighting the fire. The firefighter was assessed at a local medical facility and released. No other injuries were reported, officials say.

The owner of the mobile home was not home at the time the fire started; three of his friends were. The occupants informed fire officials that smoke was filling up the mobile home. They went outside and discovered a small pile of rubbish on fire. The fire quickly spread to the exterior of the mobile and eventually inside. They were able to escape without injury, firefighters say.

The owner did not have any insurance on the mobile home. American Red Cross was contacted to assist the owner and occupants.

Lafayette Fire Department investigators determined that the fire originated outside in one of the piles of rubbish. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

