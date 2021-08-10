UFC 265 medical suspensions result in quick returns for Ciryl Gane, Derrick Lewis
Unlike most stateside athletic commissions, you have to lose a limb inside the Octagon or suffer a heart attack in the locker room to draw any sort of lengthy medical suspension from Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). So if you were hoping to see UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane or even Derrick Lewis before the end of the year, there’s one less obstacle standing in their way.www.mmamania.com
