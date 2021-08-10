Cancel
A dozen Nashville music venues unite in COVID-19 vaccine/test requirement

By Jack Evan Johnson
theeastnashvillian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday a dozen independent Nashville music venues announced solidarity in requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test in order for entry. The requirements vary slightly from venue to venue, which include East Nashville venues The 5 Spot, The East Room, and The Basement East, as well as Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, The Basement, 3rd and Lindsley (select shows), City Winery Nashville, The End, Mercy Lounge/Cannery Ballroom/The High Watt, and Exit/In.

