Blowing Rock, Avery, and Boone Area Chambers of Commerce invite you to several "Business After Hours" events. Join the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce for Business After Hours this evening, August 17, 5:30 to 7 pm, hosted by Hendrick Luxury Group, CHANGE OF VENUE - NOW WILL BE AT THE MANOR HOTEL. Hendrick Automotive and teammates from Audi Northlake will be answering questions you may have on the benefits of hybrid vs electric vehicles, tax incentives, and practicality of ownership. The Blowing Rock Chamber is at 132 Park Ave, Blowing Rock. Those who attened are asked to please park at the American Legion or Maple Street lot. For more information call 28-295-7851 or go online to RSVP at BlowingRock.com.