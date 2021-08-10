Harrowing History Season 2: Unexpected history lurks in Bordentown
The Bordentown Historical Society’s Harrowing History performance is set to return for season two, starting Sept. 18, 2021. Following the sell-out success of the true-crime series’ debut season, the sophomore effort features all-new riveting stories, a new setting, and a few new local faces in the ensemble cast. The award-winning series promises to outdo last season, with a special experience for history buffs and casual ‘who-done-it’ mystery lovers, alike.www.nj.com
