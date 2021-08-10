Harrowing History Season 2: Unexpected history lurks in Bordentown

I’m going to admit something I’ve only ever revealed to a few family members and close friends. Here it goes: I am not, nor have I ever been, a Phishhead. I have not traded cassette tapes of rare gig recordings. I have never pored over competing live versions of “Tweezer” — a single song that regularly stretches past 30 minutes — and I am not intimately acquainted with the band’s discography beyond what would be considered the “hits.” “Farmhouse,” “Sample in a Jar,” “Waste” and the like.