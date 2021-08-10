Will the #2 Blacklister be revealed?

Earlier this week, I decided to cut out an additional side project in which I would be coaching part time for a particular organization. There were hours of training, an exam, and structured sessions necessary to partner with them. This seemed to be like a lot of work for only a several hour weekly commitment of a side job. In the past, I would simply go along with this, not thinking much of what was required. Yet the older I get, the more I try to pivot towards authenticity. I am asking myself “What do I really want to do?” versus telling myself “this is something I should do. I am turning up the volume of my internal wisdom. Not only is the sound getting louder, but I am finally listening.
Comments / 0