2 men arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Coors Field

Two men were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside Coors Field, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said Tuesday.

Police investigated the shooting outside Coors Field on Friday night that killed a man and sent another to the hospital.

According to DPD, officers responded to the area of 22nd and Wazee streets at around 10:30 p.m., after getting a 911 call.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near his groin area, and another man, later identified as 41-year-old Gregory Hopkins, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

Hopkins was rushed to Denver Health where he was pronounced dead. The other victim, who was a bystander, is expected to survive, police said.

Police said Hopkins was a contracted concessions worker at Coors Field, but said his job was not a factor in the shooting.

On Tuesday, DPD said two men had been arrested in connection with the case. Javon Price, 21, and Rayvell Powell, 30, were each arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and suspicion of first-degree assault, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hopkins had been in a verbal altercation with Price and Powell while at work. The altercation stemmed from Hopkins and Price "talking to the same girl," the affidavit states.

After the Rockies game, Hopkins was seen on surveillance video arguing with a man in black clothing, the affidavit says. A short while later, Price appeared and fired a gun at Hopkins, hitting him, the affidavit says.

Hopkins then took off running down the stairs while Price continued after him, firing at him, the affidavit says.

Hopkins dropped his backpack and fell to the ground, the affidavit says. The shooter continued down the stairs and stopped about 5 feet away from Hopkins, firing four or five more rounds at him, the affidavit says.

According to Powell's arrest affidavit, Powell was seen on surveillance handing a gun to Price before the shooting.

Powell and Price are being held in the Denver Detention Center without bond.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com . Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here .

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here .

