New: Listen to Sip 'N Sam in our exclusive new podcast

 4 days ago

The all-new weekly Sip ‘N Sam Showdown podcast features Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon. In the premiere episode, Sip and Sam join forces to breakdown exactly how hot Huskers head coach Scott Frost’s seat really is, whether newly hired AD Trev Alberts is going to turn up the heat, and what needs to happen to keep the Husker faithful happy throughout the season. Plus, Sip and Sam discuss which side of the ball needs to improve the most to take the pressure off the coaching staff.

Scott Frost
#Coaching#Hot Seat#American Football#Sip N Sam Showdown#Huskers
