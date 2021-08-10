Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Modernization of Laundry Begins in Queens with Nation’s 1st Mr Jeff Laundry Hub

By Mr Jeff
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rollout of Tech-Based Pickup & Delivery Laundry Service to Debut at Local Clean Rite Store. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // QUEENS, N.Y. - Mr Jeff, an international laundry service franchise infused with cutting edge technology, opened its first U.S. flagship hub inside an existing Clean Rite location on August 8th, 2021 at 214-50 Jamaica Ave., in Queens. Mr Jeff - which has already modernized the tedious task of laundry in more than 30 countries - provides customers with a new 24-hour express same-day wash and fold service and seamless home pickup and delivery mobile app-based services.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Jamaica, NY
State
Colorado State
City
Queens, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Oregon State
Queens, NY
Business
State
New Jersey State
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Laundry#Laundry Service#Good Good#Clean Rite Centers#Clean Ventures#The Good Good Life#Media Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Spain
Related
Health Servicesfranchising.com

Home-Service Franchise TruBlue Total House Care Joins HomesRenewed Coalition

The fast-growing franchise will lend its voice to the mission to help seniors safely age in place. CINCINNATI (PRWEB) August 10, 2021 - TruBlue Total House Care, a fast-growing, home-services franchise brand that provides maintenance services for seniors aging in place, has joined the HomesRenewed™ Coalition. The Coalition is a cross-industry organization dedicated to significantly increasing the number of accessible and safe homes available for residents to live in throughout the entirety of their lives by conducting research, advocating for market-based support for those aging in place, and working tirelessly to educate consumers, industry, and legislators nationwide about the importance of home updates for seniors.
Lifestylefranchising.com

Dunkin’ Continues To Propel Non-Traditional Development And Capitalize On Convenience In 2021

Leading Coffee Brand Targets Airports, Universities, and Travel Plazas for Growth. August 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // BOSTON - Dunkin’ unveiled today its most recent non-traditional openings and growth plans for the year. Thus far in 2021, the leading coffee company has expanded across Las Vegas at the Convention Center, LINQ Hotel, and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder Casino, as well as reopened with the unveiling of the new Virgin Hotel. Additionally, the brand opened its 12th location with Great Wolf Resorts at the Manteca, California park and further strengthened its presence in the healthcare setting with locations debuting at the Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida and UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Orlando, FLfranchising.com

Local SERVPRO® Operator Receives Top Honor

SERVPRO® West Coast DRT Announced as Franchise of The Year. Los Angeles, Aug. 10, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - SERVPRO West Coast Disaster Response Team (DRT), an industry leader in cleaning, restoration, and construction, has been named 2021 SERVPRO Franchisee of Year. The ownership team of Alan Reed, Manuel...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Cops seek MTA motorman who let gal pal operate D train in NYC

Their date went off the rails. An MTA motorman allegedly let his gal pal operate a D train through multiple stations during a tunnel-of-love trip in Brooklyn on Friday — and the next stop could be jail. Cops are looking to question the wannabe-conductor Dominique Belgrave, 28, after she posted...
RelationshipsThe Independent

‘The husband could kill you at any moment’: The women facing brutal violence in Mexico’s epicentre of crime

“I have never talked about this before,” Juana, who lives in the epicentre of organised crime in Mexico, says. “I feel lighter”. Juana, who got married at the age of 13, passes her days in the mountains of Guerrero, where she is subjected to unthinkable violence and abuse from her husband of 30 years. She longs to divorce him, but her two sons – who control all of her telephone usage – have forbidden her from leaving him.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Getting a COVID-19 shot at life

In March 2021, Alonna Mushenski started coughing — a lot. At first, she didn’t think anything of it. As a smoker, she coughed every morning anyway. And she didn’t have the classic symptoms of the virus that kept the world isolated over the previous year. Her head hurt, and her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy