Modernization of Laundry Begins in Queens with Nation’s 1st Mr Jeff Laundry Hub
U.S. Rollout of Tech-Based Pickup & Delivery Laundry Service to Debut at Local Clean Rite Store. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // QUEENS, N.Y. - Mr Jeff, an international laundry service franchise infused with cutting edge technology, opened its first U.S. flagship hub inside an existing Clean Rite location on August 8th, 2021 at 214-50 Jamaica Ave., in Queens. Mr Jeff - which has already modernized the tedious task of laundry in more than 30 countries - provides customers with a new 24-hour express same-day wash and fold service and seamless home pickup and delivery mobile app-based services.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0