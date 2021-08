My hair is the poster child for flyaways. Then a few years ago, I started sprouting grey hairs that have since become the bane of my existence. At first, I tried plucking them, but they would always grow back. Then I tried growing them out, but there was always a period of time when they were only an inch long and they would stick straight up out of my middle part. For a while, I just gave up, but I recently discovered a product that has been able to smooth not only my random unruly greys, but any other flyaways as well. Enter: Slick Stick ($25), the magic wand for your hair.