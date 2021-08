Corvette Racing driver Jordan Taylor has revealed the Dale Earnhardt-inspired helmet that he’ll wear during the 89th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans later this month. Taylor has been one of the two full-time drivers of the No. 3 Corvette C8.R since the beginning of 2020, although he has been part of the Corvette Racing roster since 2012. American race fans usually associate the number three with Dale Earnhardt, so Taylor thought it’d be fitting to pay tribute to the late NASCAR legend with a special helmet for this year’s running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.