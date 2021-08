Robotic and software-driven marketplace leader enables rapid low-touch purchase of branded products. Swyft Inc., a global leader in robotic and software-powered marketplaces that facilitates secure unattended delivery for brands, merchants and last-mile providers, today announced it will provide contactless shopping and robotic stores at O’Hare International Airport. The company’s unique touchless technology, patented in 2014 and launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows travelers to quickly and safely purchase retail products from robotic stores without touching any products or interacting with any salespeople. Travelers simply scan a QR code with the camera on their phone and complete their purchase using contactless payment while a robotic arm fetches and delivers their product.