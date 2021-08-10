Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Estill; Jackson; Lee; Owsley; Rockcastle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Owsley, southeastern Estill, Jackson, east central Rockcastle and Lee Counties through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Crystal to Bummer. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crystal, Shade, Evelyn, and Leighton around 215 PM EDT. Whynot, Old Landing, Pinnacle and Greeley around 220 PM EDT. Fixer, Willow Shoals, Yellow Rock and Sandgap around 225 PM EDT. Mount Olive, Heidelberg, Zoe, and Cressmont around 230 PM EDT. Beattyville around 235 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Fincastle, Dango, Proctor, Corgleton, White Ash, Ida May, Middlefork, Maloney, St. Helens, Carico, Enoch, Hurley, Deese, Tallega, Primrose, Cornelius and Canyon Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH