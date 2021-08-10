Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

FLORIDA: ICU’S Filling, Now 3060 COVID ICU Patients, 15,000 Hospitalized

By STAFF REPORT
Posted by 
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago

Refrigerated Truck Remains Outside Bethesda East Hospital In Boynton Beach. Medical Sources Say It’s For COVID Dead, As Needed. Hospital Maintains It’s For Construction.

Florida Expected Cross 40,000 Dead Mark Today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAwKH_0bNXBZi000
Refrigerated truck outside Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, FL. (Photo: BocaNewsNow.com on August 8, 2021).

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The ICU situation in Florida is deteriorating just a day after officials from JFK Medical Center in Palm Beach County revealed the near critical situation the major hospital is facing due to COVID patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services today shared data showing that 3,060 adults in Florida are currently in a Florida Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 treatment. These patients are straining the system, making it difficult for hospitals to deal with the unending COVID influx while also maintaining critical coverage for non-COVID patients who also need intensive care.

As we reported earlier, HHS says 15,169 beds in Florida are in use for adults hospitalized for COVID-19. Out of 55,865 staffed hospital beds available in Florida, at least 47,436 are currently in use.

We reported earlier Tuesday that 207 children in Florida — under the age of 18 — are hospitalized for COVID-19 care.

In South Florida, as of yesterday, 589 adult patients had been admitted to Bethesda East over the past week for COVID-19; 509 adults to Boca Raton Regional for COVID-19; 266 adults to Delray Medical Center for COVID-19; and 222 adults admitted to West Boca Medical Center for COVID-19. Again, these are all over the 7 days leading up to yesterday, according to HHS.

The article FLORIDA: ICU’S Filling, Now 3060 COVID ICU Patients, 15,000 Hospitalized appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 31

BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boynton Beach, FL
Coronavirus
Boynton Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethesda Hospital#Covid#Icu#Icu S Filling#Metrodesk Media#Jfk Medical Center#Florida Intensive Care#Non Covid#Hhs#Delray Medical Center#West Boca Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Children Sick: Hospitals Admit Another 103 For COVID On Friday

Nearly 16,000 Adults In Florida Currently Hospitalized For COVID-19. Florida Concern: 85 Percent Of All Hospital Beds Now In Use. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another 103 children were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment on Friday, according to the United States Department of […] The article Florida Children Sick: Hospitals Admit Another 103 For COVID On Friday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Positivity Rate Passes 20 Percent As Another 24,000 Test Positive

State Of Florida Accused Of Distorting Deaths BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services Friday reported that Florida added another 23,933 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The report came on the same day that new scrutiny emerged […] The article FLORIDA: Positivity Rate Passes 20 Percent As Another 24,000 Test Positive appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA GETTING WORSE: 108 Children Hospitalized Thursday For COVID-19

As School Starts, Hospitalizations Rising For Pediatric COVID-19 Cases In Florida. More Than 15,000 Adults Hospitalized For COVID-19 In Florida On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is getting worse. At least 108 children were hospitalized for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 on Thursday […] The article FLORIDA GETTING WORSE: 108 Children Hospitalized Thursday For COVID-19 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA BAD: Now 188 Kids COVID Positive In Palm Beach Schools

Number May Seem Low, But Every Child Coming Into Contact With Infected Child Must Quarantine For Days. 37 Teachers Also Infected With COVID-19 Just Four Days Into School Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: We updated at 9:27 a.m. Saturday, August 14th, 2021 to reflect additional cases added since our last report. BOCA RATON, […] The article FLORIDA BAD: Now 188 Kids COVID Positive In Palm Beach Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: COVID So Bad That 2300 People Now On Ventilators

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Hospital Association is not holding back. The association of more than 200 hospitals in Florida revealed Friday afternoon that 2300 people are so sick with COVID that they are on ventilators. According to the FHA, the 2300 […] The article FLORIDA: COVID So Bad That 2300 People Now On Ventilators appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: COVID-19 Infections Worsen In Latest CDC Report

Another 24,000 Cases Logged In Florida On Wednesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida added another record number of new COVID-19 infections as anti-vaxxers continue to ensure that Florida’s continued hellish situation becomes even worse. According to the CDC and HHS, Florida added 24,689 […] The article FLORIDA: COVID-19 Infections Worsen In Latest CDC Report appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Palm Beach Schools Now Confirm 131 COVID Infections

Wellington High School, Panther Run Elementary In Lake Worth Are Worst, But Several Schools Troublesome As School Year Starts 4th Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District this morning confirms 131 COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The confirmation […] The article FLORIDA: Palm Beach Schools Now Confirm 131 COVID Infections appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA PEDIATRIC PROBLEM: 97 Children Admitted For COVID Tuesday

More Than 15,000 Adults In Florida Hospitalized For COVID-19 Treatment. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that 97 children under age 18 were admitted to Florida hospitals on Tuesday for COVID-19 treatment. Of […] The article FLORIDA PEDIATRIC PROBLEM: 97 Children Admitted For COVID Tuesday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Throws Glass At Packy’s Bar Waitress

Kevin Therrell Now Faces Felony Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing serious charges after allegedly throwing a glass at a waitress at Packy’s Bar in West Boca Raton. Kevin Therrell of the 11500 block of Whisper Sound in […] The article Boca Raton Man Throws Glass At Packy’s Bar Waitress appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Anti-Vaxxers Attack Us, This Is What It’s Like To Deal With Lunatics

Florida, The United States Will Never Win The War Against COVID If Common Sense Can’t Prevail. Callers, Emailers Want BocaNewsNow Publisher Hung, Arrested By PBSO For “Crimes Against Humanity.” (That’s Not A Thing). BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (EDITORIAL) — The fight against […] The article Anti-Vaxxers Attack Us, This Is What It’s Like To Deal With Lunatics appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Fred Approaches Florida, Second Storm To Form

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest tracking map from the National Hurricane Center continues to show that Fred is unlikely to directly hit Palm Beach or Broward Counties. While a tropical storm watch remains in effect for Southwest Florida, no advisories are in […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Fred Approaches Florida, Second Storm To Form appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Quick Note On Infection, Death Numbers After CDC Update

CDC Recalculates Florida Data. Move Shows Why Florida Needs To Resume Daily Reports. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick note to our readers on numbers representing infections and deaths in Florida. The Centers for Disease control on Tuesday updated — or […] The article FLORIDA: Quick Note On Infection, Death Numbers After CDC Update appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

SAY GRACE! Tropical Storm Heading To South Florida

As Fred Remains Tropical Depression, Grace Emerges As Potential South Florida Threat. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Grace formed overnight and remains on a path for a South Florida strike on Wednesday, Thursday or perhaps Friday of next week. It is still […] The article SAY GRACE! Tropical Storm Heading To South Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach Schools Report COVID Spike On Second Day Of School

From Zero To 45 Cases In Just Two Days Of School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It took just two full days of school but now there are 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Palm Beach County School District. The District, which historically […] The article Palm Beach Schools Report COVID Spike On Second Day Of School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: State Passes 40,000 COVID-19 Deaths, More Than 15K New Cases

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida just passed the 40,000 COVID victim death mark. The CDC says 40,167 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The revelation comes as Florida logged another 15,322 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The adjusted weekend counts now […] The article FLORIDA: State Passes 40,000 COVID-19 Deaths, More Than 15K New Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Boca Raton Interior Designer Sued Over Boca Bridges Home

Homeowner Alleges Nikki Levy Interiors Engaged In Deceitful Practices To Increase Commission. Plaintiff Wants To Know How Designer Spent $115,000. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton interior designer is facing a lawsuit from the new owners of a home in Boca Bridges […] The article FLORIDA: Boca Raton Interior Designer Sued Over Boca Bridges Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Five Palm Beach County School District Employees Start Year With COVID

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first data from the Palm Beach County School District’s COVID-19 tracking system is now public and reveals that the school year started Tuesday with five employees testing positive for COVID-19. The employees work at Eagles Landing Middle School, […] The article FLORIDA: Five Palm Beach County School District Employees Start Year With COVID appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Georgia StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Georgia Woman Scammed Elderly In Palm Beach County, Sentenced To 12 Years

BY: USDOJ Media Advisory WEST PALM BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A federal district judge in West Palm Beach sentenced a Georgia woman to 145 months in prison for leading a scam that tricked over 250 elderly South Floridians into turning over their credit cards, debit cards, and related personal […] The article Georgia Woman Scammed Elderly In Palm Beach County, Sentenced To 12 Years appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Get Ready, Another Storm Is Set For Next Week

Still VERY Early In The Forecast Track, But South Florida Is In Cone…For Now. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Fred may turn out to be much of nothing for Broward and Palm Beach County, but Tropical Depression Seven may be a different story. While […] The article FLORIDA: Get Ready, Another Storm Is Set For Next Week appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED: Storm Disorganized, Heading To Florida

Still Expected To Become Tropical Storm, Early Saturday Impact In Forecast. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Fred is “disorganized” as it continues its trek to Florida Thursday morning. South Florida should still feel something Friday and Saturday, […] The article TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED: Storm Disorganized, Heading To Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

Comments / 31

Community Policy