Refrigerated Truck Remains Outside Bethesda East Hospital In Boynton Beach. Medical Sources Say It’s For COVID Dead, As Needed. Hospital Maintains It’s For Construction.

Florida Expected Cross 40,000 Dead Mark Today.

Refrigerated truck outside Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, FL. (Photo: BocaNewsNow.com on August 8, 2021).

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The ICU situation in Florida is deteriorating just a day after officials from JFK Medical Center in Palm Beach County revealed the near critical situation the major hospital is facing due to COVID patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services today shared data showing that 3,060 adults in Florida are currently in a Florida Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 treatment. These patients are straining the system, making it difficult for hospitals to deal with the unending COVID influx while also maintaining critical coverage for non-COVID patients who also need intensive care.

As we reported earlier, HHS says 15,169 beds in Florida are in use for adults hospitalized for COVID-19. Out of 55,865 staffed hospital beds available in Florida, at least 47,436 are currently in use.

We reported earlier Tuesday that 207 children in Florida — under the age of 18 — are hospitalized for COVID-19 care.

In South Florida, as of yesterday, 589 adult patients had been admitted to Bethesda East over the past week for COVID-19; 509 adults to Boca Raton Regional for COVID-19; 266 adults to Delray Medical Center for COVID-19; and 222 adults admitted to West Boca Medical Center for COVID-19. Again, these are all over the 7 days leading up to yesterday, according to HHS.

The article FLORIDA: ICU’S Filling, Now 3060 COVID ICU Patients, 15,000 Hospitalized appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .